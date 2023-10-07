How Shakib masterminded Bangladesh's win

Shakib Al Hasan happy with all-rounders' effort in easy win over Afghanistan

IMAGES: Shakib Al Hasan lauded the efforts of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Photograph: ICC/X

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is happy with the overall performance of his side in the six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their World Cup opener and is delighted with the contributions of the all-rounders in the cause.

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh bowlers put up an impressive performance, bowling out Afghanistan for 156.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (57) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (59 not out) then struck respective half-centuries to take Bangladesh over the line as they finished at 158 for four in 34.4 overs, winning with more than 15 overs to spare.

Despite the comfortable win, by his own admission Shakib wasn't happy with the start but appreciated the contribution of all-rounders in the victory.

"We didn't get the start we wanted, everyone believed once we get a wicket, we could get more (quickly). It wasn't easy but I am very happy the way we bowled," he said after the easy win.

"We have been training really hard in the last few days and we didn't want to make any excuse that the ground isn't ideal and we talked about that in the dressing room (that we have to adjust and play well despite the conditions)."

Shakib lauded the efforts of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scalped 3/25 with the ball and then made a valuable 57 off 73 balls, and Najmul Hossain Shanto for his unbeaten 59 off 83 balls in Bangladesh's win.

"I am happy to contribute with my bowling, as I said all our five bowlers chipped in, they contributed, spinners played a bigger role but it's a long tournament. I am sure fast bowlers will contribute more.

Mehidy, Shanto...these are our in-form players; they are always confident and want to do well for the team," Shakib said.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi's bad shot selections cost them to post a winning score on the board.

"We had a good start but at the middle after fall of the first wicket, we had bad shot selection but their bowlers bowled very tight," he said.

"I think we fought well (in the field) but the score wasn't enough. Still we had a good fight and we look forward to our upcoming games. We should learn from our mistakes and we have to (focus) on the England game."

Man-of-the-match Mehidy Hasan credited skipper Shakib for his exploits on Saturday.

"It's a great moment for me. I did a lot of hard work in the past. The team management deserves credit. I was a little bit cautious in my mind early on while bowling but the captain told me to bowl in the right areas and told me to be consistent and that gave me confidence, so credit goes to the captain.

Talking about his batting exploits, Hasan said, "I go for ball by ball and how to get better on this surface. The wicket was turning a little bit but I tried to stay (on the crease). I always play at number 8, so it was a great opportunity to bat in the top order.

"I always have the hunger so definitely it's a great moment for me to perform."