MVP Race: Bumrah Only Indian In Top Five

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 33 World Cup 2023 games.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking a wicket with Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/X

Marco Jansen still leads the MVP pack with MVPI of 679 closely followed by Quinton de Kock, another South African with MVPI of 666.

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian in the top five MVP with 597 points.

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 33 matches)

MVPI = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points

Rank Player Team Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Marco Jansen SA 143 75 8 9 128.8 16 5.8 7 679 2 Quinton de Kock SA 545 174 54 18 112.6 0 - 7 666 3 Jasprit Bumrah IND 17 16 1 0 65.4 15 3.7 7 597 4 Mitchell Santner NZ 68 36 6 3 125.9 14 5 7 596 5 Shaheen Afridi PAK 30 13 4 0 81.1 16 5.2 7 560 6 Rachin Ravindra NZ 415 123 34 13 105.6 3 6.1 7 531 7 Dilshan Madushanka SL 9 5 2 0 50 18 6.4 7 529 8 David Warner AUS 413 163 38 19 112.5 0 - 6 489 9 Ravindra Jadeja IND 82 39 4 2 101.2 9 3.8 7 486 10 Rohit Sharma IND 402 131 44 20 119.6 0 - 7 473 11 Kushal Mendis SL 269 122 25 14 121.7 0 - 7 472 12 Glenn Maxwell AUS 196 106 19 12 148.5 4 4.8 6 470 13 Adam Zampa AUS 19 11 1 0 46.3 16 6.2 6 466 14 Heinrich Klaasen SA 315 109 23 17 151.4 0 - 7 462 15 Mohammed Shami IND 4 2 0 0 40 14 4.3 3 456 16 Keshav Maharaj SA 48 40 6 1 78.7 11 4.9 7 448 17 Aiden Markram SA 362 106 39 8 117.5 0 5 7 430 18 Gerald Coetzee SA 35 22 2 1 89.7 14 6.9 6 428 19 Mehidy Hasan Miraz BAN 169 57 17 2 74.1 9 5.5 7 420 20 Virat Kohli IND 442 103 40 6 89.5 0 4 7 416 21 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 359 131 36 5 98.9 0 - 7 415 22 Kuldeep Yadav IND 9 9 1 0 69.2 10 4.4 7 411 23 Kasigo Rabada SA 9 9 0 1 128.6 11 5 6 407 24 Glenn Phillips NZ 186 71 11 10 99.5 6 5.3 7 404 25 Bas de Leede NET 114 67 12 2 71.3 11 7 6 399 26 Trent Boult NZ 19 10 1 1 82.6 10 5.1 7 398 27 Daryl Mtchell NZ 346 130 30 12 105.2 0 11 7 393 28 Matt Henry NZ 19 10 1 1 86.4 11 5.8 7 382 29 Logan van Beek NET 120 59 7 3 80.5 9 5.8 5 381 30 Aryan Dutt NET 54 23 1 5 105.9 8 5 6 376 31 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 331 108 32 4 103.1 0 - 7 371 32 Pat Cummins AUS 92 37 9 5 121.1 8 6.3 6 368 33 Paul van Meekeren NET 15 7 2 0 65.2 10 5.4 6 358 34 Adil Rashid ENG 71 20 6 1 95.9 8 5.1 6 357 35 Haris Rauf PAK 18 16 2 1 81.8 12 6.5 7 349 36 Rassie van der Dussen SA 353 133 32 7 94.9 0 - 7 344 37 Rashid Khan AFG 56 23 5 2 88.9 7 4.9 6 337 38 Colin Ackermann NET 153 69 17 0 78.9 5 4.8 6 327 39 Abdullah Shafique PAK 332 113 35 9 95.1 0 - 6 325 40 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 203 73 15 8 97.6 5 7.4 6 316 41 Devon Conway NZ 279 152 36 4 103.3 0 - 7 313 42 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 104 43 9 2 64.6 7 5.2 6 310 43 Mohammed Siraj IND 0 0 0 0 - 9 5.4 7 303 44 David Miller SA 220 53 14 14 129.4 0 - 7 300 45 Josh Hazlewood AUS 3 2 0 0 75 8 5.4 6 289 46 Kasun Rajitha SL 52 33 6 1 94.5 8 6.4 5 274 47 Mahmudullah BAN 274 111 24 10 89.3 0 6.6 6 273 48 Scott Edwards NET 204 78 18 2 90.7 0 - 6 273 49 Lockie Ferguson NZ 1 1 0 0 16.7 8 5.6 5 266 50 Mitchell Marsh AUS 225 121 23 9 91.5 2 6.1 6 263

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com