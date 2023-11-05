MVP Race: Bumrah Only Indian In Top Five

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 33 World Cup 2023 games.
Marco Jansen still leads the MVP pack with MVPI of 679 closely followed by Quinton de Kock, another South African with MVPI of 666.
Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian in the top five MVP with 597 points.
Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 33 matches)
MVPI = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|143
|75
|8
|9
|128.8
|16
|5.8
|7
|679
|2
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|545
|174
|54
|18
|112.6
|0
|-
|7
|666
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|17
|16
|1
|0
|65.4
|15
|3.7
|7
|597
|4
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|68
|36
|6
|3
|125.9
|14
|5
|7
|596
|5
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|30
|13
|4
|0
|81.1
|16
|5.2
|7
|560
|6
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|415
|123
|34
|13
|105.6
|3
|6.1
|7
|531
|7
|Dilshan Madushanka
|SL
|9
|5
|2
|0
|50
|18
|6.4
|7
|529
|8
|David Warner
|AUS
|413
|163
|38
|19
|112.5
|0
|-
|6
|489
|9
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|82
|39
|4
|2
|101.2
|9
|3.8
|7
|486
|10
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|402
|131
|44
|20
|119.6
|0
|-
|7
|473
|11
|Kushal Mendis
|SL
|269
|122
|25
|14
|121.7
|0
|-
|7
|472
|12
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|196
|106
|19
|12
|148.5
|4
|4.8
|6
|470
|13
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|19
|11
|1
|0
|46.3
|16
|6.2
|6
|466
|14
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|315
|109
|23
|17
|151.4
|0
|-
|7
|462
|15
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|4
|2
|0
|0
|40
|14
|4.3
|3
|456
|16
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|48
|40
|6
|1
|78.7
|11
|4.9
|7
|448
|17
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|362
|106
|39
|8
|117.5
|0
|5
|7
|430
|18
|Gerald Coetzee
|SA
|35
|22
|2
|1
|89.7
|14
|6.9
|6
|428
|19
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|BAN
|169
|57
|17
|2
|74.1
|9
|5.5
|7
|420
|20
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|442
|103
|40
|6
|89.5
|0
|4
|7
|416
|21
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|359
|131
|36
|5
|98.9
|0
|-
|7
|415
|22
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|9
|9
|1
|0
|69.2
|10
|4.4
|7
|411
|23
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|9
|9
|0
|1
|128.6
|11
|5
|6
|407
|24
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|186
|71
|11
|10
|99.5
|6
|5.3
|7
|404
|25
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|114
|67
|12
|2
|71.3
|11
|7
|6
|399
|26
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|19
|10
|1
|1
|82.6
|10
|5.1
|7
|398
|27
|Daryl Mtchell
|NZ
|346
|130
|30
|12
|105.2
|0
|11
|7
|393
|28
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|19
|10
|1
|1
|86.4
|11
|5.8
|7
|382
|29
|Logan van Beek
|NET
|120
|59
|7
|3
|80.5
|9
|5.8
|5
|381
|30
|Aryan Dutt
|NET
|54
|23
|1
|5
|105.9
|8
|5
|6
|376
|31
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|SL
|331
|108
|32
|4
|103.1
|0
|-
|7
|371
|32
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|92
|37
|9
|5
|121.1
|8
|6.3
|6
|368
|33
|Paul van Meekeren
|NET
|15
|7
|2
|0
|65.2
|10
|5.4
|6
|358
|34
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|71
|20
|6
|1
|95.9
|8
|5.1
|6
|357
|35
|Haris Rauf
|PAK
|18
|16
|2
|1
|81.8
|12
|6.5
|7
|349
|36
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|353
|133
|32
|7
|94.9
|0
|-
|7
|344
|37
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|56
|23
|5
|2
|88.9
|7
|4.9
|6
|337
|38
|Colin Ackermann
|NET
|153
|69
|17
|0
|78.9
|5
|4.8
|6
|327
|39
|Abdullah Shafique
|PAK
|332
|113
|35
|9
|95.1
|0
|-
|6
|325
|40
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|203
|73
|15
|8
|97.6
|5
|7.4
|6
|316
|41
|Devon Conway
|NZ
|279
|152
|36
|4
|103.3
|0
|-
|7
|313
|42
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|104
|43
|9
|2
|64.6
|7
|5.2
|6
|310
|43
|Mohammed Siraj
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|9
|5.4
|7
|303
|44
|David Miller
|SA
|220
|53
|14
|14
|129.4
|0
|-
|7
|300
|45
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|3
|2
|0
|0
|75
|8
|5.4
|6
|289
|46
|Kasun Rajitha
|SL
|52
|33
|6
|1
|94.5
|8
|6.4
|5
|274
|47
|Mahmudullah
|BAN
|274
|111
|24
|10
|89.3
|0
|6.6
|6
|273
|48
|Scott Edwards
|NET
|204
|78
|18
|2
|90.7
|0
|-
|6
|273
|49
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16.7
|8
|5.6
|5
|266
|50
|Mitchell Marsh
|AUS
|225
|121
|23
|9
|91.5
|2
|6.1
|6
|263
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com