Rediff.com  » Cricket » MVP Race: Bumrah Only Indian In Top Five

MVP Race: Bumrah Only Indian In Top Five

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
November 05, 2023 10:27 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 33 World Cup 2023 games.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking a wicket with Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/X

Marco Jansen still leads the MVP pack with MVPI of 679 closely followed by Quinton de Kock, another South African with MVPI of 666.

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian in the top five MVP with 597 points.

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 33 matches)

MVPI = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points

RankPlayerTeamRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPI
1 Marco Jansen SA 143 75 8 9 128.8 16 5.8 7 679
2 Quinton de Kock SA 545 174 54 18 112.6 0 - 7 666
3 Jasprit Bumrah IND 17 16 1 0 65.4 15 3.7 7 597
4 Mitchell Santner NZ 68 36 6 3 125.9 14 5 7 596
5 Shaheen Afridi PAK 30 13 4 0 81.1 16 5.2 7 560
6 Rachin Ravindra NZ 415 123 34 13 105.6 3 6.1 7 531
7 Dilshan Madushanka SL 9 5 2 0 50 18 6.4 7 529
8 David Warner AUS 413 163 38 19 112.5 0 - 6 489
9 Ravindra Jadeja IND 82 39 4 2 101.2 9 3.8 7 486
10 Rohit Sharma IND 402 131 44 20 119.6 0 - 7 473
11 Kushal Mendis SL 269 122 25 14 121.7 0 - 7 472
12 Glenn Maxwell AUS 196 106 19 12 148.5 4 4.8 6 470
13 Adam Zampa AUS 19 11 1 0 46.3 16 6.2 6 466
14 Heinrich Klaasen SA 315 109 23 17 151.4 0 - 7 462
15 Mohammed Shami IND 4 2 0 0 40 14 4.3 3 456
16 Keshav Maharaj SA 48 40 6 1 78.7 11 4.9 7 448
17 Aiden Markram SA 362 106 39 8 117.5 0 5 7 430
18 Gerald Coetzee SA 35 22 2 1 89.7 14 6.9 6 428
19 Mehidy Hasan Miraz BAN 169 57 17 2 74.1 9 5.5 7 420
20 Virat Kohli IND 442 103 40 6 89.5 0 4 7 416
21 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 359 131 36 5 98.9 0 - 7 415
22 Kuldeep Yadav IND 9 9 1 0 69.2 10 4.4 7 411
23 Kasigo Rabada SA 9 9 0 1 128.6 11 5 6 407
24 Glenn Phillips NZ 186 71 11 10 99.5 6 5.3 7 404
25 Bas de Leede NET 114 67 12 2 71.3 11 7 6 399
26 Trent Boult NZ 19 10 1 1 82.6 10 5.1 7 398
27 Daryl Mtchell NZ 346 130 30 12 105.2 0 11 7 393
28 Matt Henry NZ 19 10 1 1 86.4 11 5.8 7 382
29 Logan van Beek NET 120 59 7 3 80.5 9 5.8 5 381
30 Aryan Dutt NET 54 23 1 5 105.9 8 5 6 376
31 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 331 108 32 4 103.1 0 - 7 371
32 Pat Cummins AUS 92 37 9 5 121.1 8 6.3 6 368
33 Paul van Meekeren NET 15 7 2 0 65.2 10 5.4 6 358
34 Adil Rashid ENG 71 20 6 1 95.9 8 5.1 6 357
35 Haris Rauf PAK 18 16 2 1 81.8 12 6.5 7 349
36 Rassie van der Dussen SA 353 133 32 7 94.9 0 - 7 344
37 Rashid Khan AFG 56 23 5 2 88.9 7 4.9 6 337
38 Colin Ackermann NET 153 69 17 0 78.9 5 4.8 6 327
39 Abdullah Shafique PAK 332 113 35 9 95.1 0 - 6 325
40 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 203 73 15 8 97.6 5 7.4 6 316
41 Devon Conway NZ 279 152 36 4 103.3 0 - 7 313
42 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 104 43 9 2 64.6 7 5.2 6 310
43 Mohammed Siraj IND 0 0 0 0 - 9 5.4 7 303
44 David Miller SA 220 53 14 14 129.4 0 - 7 300
45 Josh Hazlewood AUS 3 2 0 0 75 8 5.4 6 289
46 Kasun Rajitha SL 52 33 6 1 94.5 8 6.4 5 274
47 Mahmudullah BAN 274 111 24 10 89.3 0 6.6 6 273
48 Scott Edwards NET 204 78 18 2 90.7 0 - 6 273
49 Lockie Ferguson NZ 1 1 0 0 16.7 8 5.6 5 266
50 Mitchell Marsh AUS 225 121 23 9 91.5 2 6.1 6 263

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

