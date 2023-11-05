'Kohli has changed Indian cricket's DNA'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sudarsan Pattnaik/X

India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, showered praise on the iconic Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, who celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, as India take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In an interview with ICC, Dravid expressed admiration for Kohli's ability to finish games and commended him for setting a benchmark for his generation of cricketers.

Dravid stated, ‘Virat's a legend of the game, especially in this format of the game. I think in all formats of the game, but particularly in this one, I think his performance and the way he finishes games. The standard of his performance over the years has probably set a benchmark for his generation of cricketers.’

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin echoed the sentiment, acknowledging Kohli's transformative impact on Indian cricket's mindset. Ashwin noted that Kohli has redefined how a batsman should perceive and prepare for the game, stating, ‘He has changed the DNA of thinking around Indian cricket. How one batsman needs to perceive and prepare for the game.’

Youngster Shubman Gill also praised Kohli, highlighting his unparalleled hunger and passion for the game. Gill emphasised that he has not witnessed anyone as fiercely driven as Virat Kohli, remarking, ‘His hunger and passion for the game are unparalleled. I have not seen anyone as hungry as Virat Kohli.’

Currently, Kohli is in exceptional form at the ongoing ODI World Cup, having amassed 442 runs in seven matches, including four fifties and one century. His best performance in the tournament was against Bangladesh, where he scored an impressive 103 runs.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, currently leads the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 14 points after winning all seven of their previous matches.