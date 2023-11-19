World Cup Final PIX: Surya Kirans' grand display lights up Motera

IMAGE: After the toss, the Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team put up a thrilling show for the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field first against India in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the roaring sounds of the planes zooming over the stadium took over as the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team put up a grand show.

The sea of blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was treated to a grant spectacle as the air show enthralled the fans before the big final got underway.

The stage for the big game was set as Pat Cummins led the Australian side for the pre-match huddle and the Surya Kirans flew over the stadium for the last time as the game got underway.

Glimpses of the air show at the World Cup final:

IMAGE: All eyes were on the skies as the demonstration lit up the Ahmedabad stadium. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters