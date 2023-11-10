News
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for government interference

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for government interference

Last updated on: November 10, 2023 21:38 IST
A Sri Lanka fan displays a flag in the stands during the team's ICC World Cup match against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on October 26, 2023.

IMAGE: A Sri Lanka fan displays the country's flag in the stands during the team's ICC World Cup match against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on October 26, 2023. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The International Cricket Council suspended Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday, citing government interference.

"International Cricket Council Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's membership of the ICC with immediate effect," read a statement from the ICC.

 

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course," the statement added.

The Sri Lanka government had sacked SLC following the team's disastrous show at the World Cup, where it lost seven of the nine games it played.

SLC was then reinstated by the court of appeal, further deepening the crisis in the country's cricket governing body.

On Thursday, a joint government and opposition resolution in parliament demanded the resignation of SLC's management.

The on Thursday, Sri Lanka's parliament unanimously passed a resolution, calling for the sacking of the country's cricket governing body, with both the ruling and opposition parties supporting it.

The main opposition party leader, Sajith Premadasa, moved the resolution titled 'the removal of the corrupt SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) management', which was seconded by senior government minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Parliament's approval came two days after the Court of Appeal restored the SLC management, headed by Shammi Silva, on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board following the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

Sri Lanka also lost badly to India in the preceding Asia Cup, where they were bowled out for 50 in the final, on September 17.

The first time the ICC handed a suspension to a full member was back in 2021, when Zimbabwe Cricket was suspended due to government interference.

