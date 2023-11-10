News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'

Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'

November 10, 2023 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that’s why people are saying that I am under pressure.'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam entered the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI batter, but his average of 40.28 is behind three of his team mates.

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam entered the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI batter, but his average of 40.28 is behind three of his team mates. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Pakistan's Babar Azam does not think the burden of captaincy has affected his batting at the World Cup and is not losing sleep over whether he will keep the job after the showpiece event.

The 1992 champions are fifth in the points table and face a virtually impossible task to make the semi-finals when they take on holders England, who have already been eliminated, in their final group match on Saturday.

 

Pakistan must not only match New Zealand's five wins from nine matches but also need to massively improve their net run-rate to make the knock-out stage.

If they bat first Babar's team will have to beat England by at least 287 runs to leapfrog New Zealand into the last four, which appears unlikely, and speculation is rife over whether Babar would retain the captaincy after their campaign.

He sought to steer clear of any speculation, however, and said his focus was solely on finishing their group stage on a winning note at Eden Gardens.

"Once we go back to Pakistan ... we will see what happens," the 29-year-old reporters on Friday. "Right now, I am not focusing on this. My focus is on the next match."

Babar entered the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI batter but his average of 40.28 is behind three of his team mates, while several former players have found his leadership uninspiring.

The number three batter's highest score of 74 came in their shock loss to Afghanistan but the 29-year-old denied that the captaincy was affecting his form with the bat.

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years and I have never felt pressure," he said.

"I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that’s why people are saying that I am under pressure.

"Over the last two and half or three years I was the one who was performing for the side and leading the team.

"It seems everyone has an opinion on me - he should be like this, or like that. If someone really wants to advise me, I think everyone has my number. But I guess it is easy to give advice on TV."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'
'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'
Rampaging Aus face Bangladesh in inconsequential tie
Rampaging Aus face Bangladesh in inconsequential tie
SL WC flop: Selector blames 'external conspiracy'
SL WC flop: Selector blames 'external conspiracy'
SC slams UP for disobeying order in student slap row
SC slams UP for disobeying order in student slap row
Sensex, Nifty rebound; power, utility shares advance
Sensex, Nifty rebound; power, utility shares advance
Pakistani fisherman sells rare fish for Rs 70 million!
Pakistani fisherman sells rare fish for Rs 70 million!
Semis spot: It's Mission impossible for Pakistan
Semis spot: It's Mission impossible for Pakistan

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team

I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team

Kiwis confident of 'a couple more pushes' to the crown

Kiwis confident of 'a couple more pushes' to the crown

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances