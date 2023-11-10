News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli replays his six off Rauf that broke the Internet

Kohli replays his six off Rauf that broke the Internet

Source: PTI
November 10, 2023 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Improvement happens when you think what can I add to my game to win the match. You don't do it to become a complete batsman.'

Virat Kohli bats during his explosive 82 not out off 53 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes, in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 22, 2022.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during his explosive 82 not out off 53 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes, in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. on Sunday, October 22, 2022. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

The great Virat Kohli has placed more importance on having the ability to add new strokes as a batter rather than the technique.

The 35-year-old himself displayed the ability to come up with special shots when he smashed Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf for back-to-back sixes in the T20 World Cup last year.

 

One was a straight six off a length ball, dubbed as the shot of the century, which Kohli himself could not explain post the game, and the other was a pick-up shot over fine leg.

Kohli relived that Haris Rauf over and the match-winning 82 not out off 53 balls with Star Sports ahead of Diwali.

"There is one thing that is practice on technique and on skill. There is one where you think about techniques that you can use to win the match or if I can play like this, this is an improvement for sure. A lot of people don't know this about improvement of batting.

"Improvement happens when you think what can I add to my game to win the match. You don't do it to become a complete batsman. Very few people know that to technically look good you don't practice; it is so that I can learn a new shot and I can score runs for the team and win the match.

"I can cover all the spaces and score runs, and that should be the motivation," said Kohli.

Recalling the straight six off Rauf on October 23, the shot that broke the Internet, Kohli added: "I have seen this a lot of times, but these small things in the middle, these are very special because, obviously, you have lived these moments but you haven't seen it again.

"Just those little moments are something that I feel very nostalgic about, and in a good way. Till this date, I don't know how I pulled off that shot but it happened."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rishabh Pant will be back for IPL 2024!
Rishabh Pant will be back for IPL 2024!
Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'
Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'
New Zealand's Nicholls faces ball-tampering charges
New Zealand's Nicholls faces ball-tampering charges
HC relief for Thackeray in civic poll code breach FIR
HC relief for Thackeray in civic poll code breach FIR
Industrial production growth dips to 5.8% in Sep
Industrial production growth dips to 5.8% in Sep
India, US agree on countering China's aggro: Rajnath
India, US agree on countering China's aggro: Rajnath
SC refuses to stay Krishna Janambhoomi-idgah suits
SC refuses to stay Krishna Janambhoomi-idgah suits

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'

'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'

I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team

I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances