SL's parliament tells 'corrupt' cricket board to resign

IMAGE: The Court of Appeal had restored the SLC board, which was dismissed by the government following the national team's heavy defeat to India in the ongoing World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Sri Lanka’s parliament unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday, calling for the sacking of the country's cricket governing body, with both the ruling and opposition parties supporting it.

The main opposition party leader, Sajith Premadasa, moved the resolution titled 'the removal of the corrupt SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) management', which was seconded by senior government minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Parliament's approval came two days after the Court of Appeal restored the SLC management, headed by Shammi Silva, on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board following the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

There was cross party support for the resolution asking the removal of the Silva-led SLC management, which, however, is not legally binding.

Premadasa said the aim was to make the public aware of the misdeeds in the SLC administration and to protect the game from sliding into an abyss. He said collective action was required to preserve the game for its passionate fans.

Ranasinghe continued to fire broadsides at Silva and the SLC management following his outburst on Wednesday slamming the court's order.

Silva, whose administration was elected in May for a two-year term, has faced scathing criticism since Sri Lanka suffered a huge defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup after crumbling to 55 all out.

The team is out of the reckoning for a semi-final berth, much to the disappointment of the fans.

While the parliament was debating the resolution, police protection was provided to SLC headquarters. One access road was shut with barricades being placed.

Several hundred people turned up near the premises of the SLC headquarters, calling for the resignation of the management.