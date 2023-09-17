News
Asia Cup Final, PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup Final, PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka

September 17, 2023 15:06 IST
Virat Kohli trains ahead of the Asia Cup final on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli trains ahead of the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Defending Champion Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the title clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against India at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

 

The skies are clear and a full game is expected at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Washington Sundar bowls ahead of the match 

IMAGE: Washington Sundar rolls his arm ahead of the match. Photograph: BCCI/X

India is playing with their regular side except injured Axar Patel who has been replaced by Washington Sundar.

Talking at the toss India captain Rohit Sharma said, "Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat.

Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 

The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final. Everyone's back after the rest in the last game, Axar is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him."

Mumbai City set for Asian CL but focus on Saudi clubs
Kohli's form spells disaster for Sri Lanka!
Axar's Asia Cup exit fuels World Cup concerns
India set to bid farewell to old Parliament building
Mumbai City set for Asian CL but focus on Saudi clubs
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Robust growth ahead for private insurers
Asia Cup 2023

