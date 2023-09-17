Asia Cup Final, PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Virat Kohli trains ahead of the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Defending Champion Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the title clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against India at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The skies are clear and a full game is expected at the R Premadasa Stadium.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar rolls his arm ahead of the match. Photograph: BCCI/X

India is playing with their regular side except injured Axar Patel who has been replaced by Washington Sundar.

Talking at the toss India captain Rohit Sharma said, "Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat.

The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final. Everyone's back after the rest in the last game, Axar is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him."