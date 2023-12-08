News
ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch which hosted ODI World Cup final as 'average'

ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch which hosted ODI World Cup final as 'average'

Source: PTI
December 08, 2023 11:27 IST
IMAGE: The pitch used for the India vs Australia World Cup final was rated ‘average’. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which hosted the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19 has been rated "average" by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ICC match referee and former Zimbabwe batter Andy Pycroft, however, rated the outfield as "very good".

Australia had won the World Cup final after beating India by six wickets on a pitch which was slow and sluggish.

 

Opting to bowl, India could score just 240 in 50 overs with Australia achieving the target in 43 overs, with opener Travis Head making a 120-ball 137.

The pitches used in India's league matches against South Africa, England, Pakistan and Australia in Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chennai respectively were also rated as 'average' by the ICC.

However, the Wankhede Stadium pitch on which India face New Zealand in the semifinals received a ‘good' rating. There were media reports ahead of that match, suggesting that the hosts had switched pitch, offering a used surface instead of a fresh one.

The ICC also gave an "average" rating to the Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata which hosted the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa.

It turned out to be a low-scoring match where Australia dismissed South Africa for 212 in 49.4 overs. Australia then managed to overhaul the target in 47.2 overs, losing seven wickets.

ICC match referee and former India pacer Javagal Srinath, however, gave a "very good" rating to the outfield at Eden Gardens.

