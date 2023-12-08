News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Shares Peek of Rehab Journey

Hardik Shares Peek of Rehab Journey

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 08, 2023 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Recovering from an ankle ligament tear in the World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya is on a determined rehabilitation journey for a triumphant return.

The all-rounder sustained the injury while trying to stop a ball on the follow throw, forcing his withdrawal from the rest of the World Cup.

Adding to the buzz, Pandya announced his move from the Gujarat Titans to rejoin the Mumbai Indians before IPL 2024.

Updating fans through social media, Hardik shared a glimpse of his gym session, describing it as a 'Work in progress'.

 

Utilising his time during the injury lay-off, Pandya is also focusing on spending quality time with his family. His injury prevented him from leading India in the 5-match T20I series against Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Pant Gets Ready For IPL Comeback
SEE: Pant Gets Ready For IPL Comeback
A look at birthday boy Bumrah's stunning records
A look at birthday boy Bumrah's stunning records
Should Selectors Stick With The Old Or...
Should Selectors Stick With The Old Or...
Kadak Singh Review
Kadak Singh Review
Modi cannot be intimidated or forced: Putin
Modi cannot be intimidated or forced: Putin
Should Nirmalaji Be Worried?
Should Nirmalaji Be Worried?
Mrs Sreesanth Slams Gambhir
Mrs Sreesanth Slams Gambhir

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever

Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever

Who Will Sign These Uncapped Players?

Who Will Sign These Uncapped Players?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances