Hardik Shares Peek of Rehab Journey

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Recovering from an ankle ligament tear in the World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya is on a determined rehabilitation journey for a triumphant return.

The all-rounder sustained the injury while trying to stop a ball on the follow throw, forcing his withdrawal from the rest of the World Cup.

Adding to the buzz, Pandya announced his move from the Gujarat Titans to rejoin the Mumbai Indians before IPL 2024.

Updating fans through social media, Hardik shared a glimpse of his gym session, describing it as a 'Work in progress'.

Utilising his time during the injury lay-off, Pandya is also focusing on spending quality time with his family. His injury prevented him from leading India in the 5-match T20I series against Australia.