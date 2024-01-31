News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I want to hug my son tight'

'I want to hug my son tight'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 31, 2024 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his personal and professional life.

Set to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, Dhawan candidly discussed aspects of his journey, including marriage, parenthood, and the influence of cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Reflecting on his personal life, Dhawan openly discussed the emotional challenges of his divorce from ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee and the resulting separation from their son Zoravar. He expressed a heartfelt desire to reconnect with Zoravar, emphasising the longing for quality time spent together.

 

'I want to spend quality time with him (Zoravar), want him to sleep in my arms, I want to hug him tight, give him the father's love he deserves. I haven't had a word with him for the last 5-6 months,' Dhawan shared, showcasing the emotional depth of his journey as a father.

Switching gears to his professional realm, Dhawan touched upon the disappointment of being excluded from the ICC Cricket World Cup last year.

Despite acknowledging the impact of the omission, the 38-year-old cricketer revealed that he wasn't overtly 'sad' about missing the marquee event, recogniwing it as the natural progression considering his age.

Shikhar Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

'I wasn't selected for the World Cup and because of my age I knew this World Cup was my last. but I didn't feel bad about it,' he reflected on the pragmatic acceptance of the situation.'

Drawing inspiration from Tendulkar, Dhawan shared valuable lessons learned from the maestro -- dedication, a profound love for the game, and insightful knowledge.

He highlighted Tendulkar's ability to decipher the nuances of the game, including the weight of the willow, showcasing a deep understanding that left a lasting impact on Dhawan's approach to the sport.

'Learned dedication, the love he has for the game, and knowledge from Sachin Paaji. He used to decipher pretty easily the weight of the willow, which shows his depth of knowledge about the game. He used to know how to make a bat work.. so he was involved that much. He of course taught how to build your innings and hit a century eventually,' Dhawan eloquently shared, shedding light on the invaluable mentorship he received from the cricketing legend.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?
Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?
Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call
Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call
Jadeja's home for 'next few days'....
Jadeja's home for 'next few days'....
'You will see more Muslims getting ticket from BJP'
'You will see more Muslims getting ticket from BJP'
Here's Afridi's game-changing advice for PCB
Here's Afridi's game-changing advice for PCB
Railways clocks 2nd-highest freight earnings since '19
Railways clocks 2nd-highest freight earnings since '19
'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant
'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Umesh Catches Up With 'Legend' Dhoni

Umesh Catches Up With 'Legend' Dhoni

'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant

'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances