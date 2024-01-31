'I want to hug my son tight'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his personal and professional life.

Set to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, Dhawan candidly discussed aspects of his journey, including marriage, parenthood, and the influence of cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Reflecting on his personal life, Dhawan openly discussed the emotional challenges of his divorce from ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee and the resulting separation from their son Zoravar. He expressed a heartfelt desire to reconnect with Zoravar, emphasising the longing for quality time spent together.

'I want to spend quality time with him (Zoravar), want him to sleep in my arms, I want to hug him tight, give him the father's love he deserves. I haven't had a word with him for the last 5-6 months,' Dhawan shared, showcasing the emotional depth of his journey as a father.

Switching gears to his professional realm, Dhawan touched upon the disappointment of being excluded from the ICC Cricket World Cup last year.

Despite acknowledging the impact of the omission, the 38-year-old cricketer revealed that he wasn't overtly 'sad' about missing the marquee event, recogniwing it as the natural progression considering his age.

'I wasn't selected for the World Cup and because of my age I knew this World Cup was my last. but I didn't feel bad about it,' he reflected on the pragmatic acceptance of the situation.'

Drawing inspiration from Tendulkar, Dhawan shared valuable lessons learned from the maestro -- dedication, a profound love for the game, and insightful knowledge.

He highlighted Tendulkar's ability to decipher the nuances of the game, including the weight of the willow, showcasing a deep understanding that left a lasting impact on Dhawan's approach to the sport.

'Learned dedication, the love he has for the game, and knowledge from Sachin Paaji. He used to decipher pretty easily the weight of the willow, which shows his depth of knowledge about the game. He used to know how to make a bat work.. so he was involved that much. He of course taught how to build your innings and hit a century eventually,' Dhawan eloquently shared, shedding light on the invaluable mentorship he received from the cricketing legend.