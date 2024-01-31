Ravindra Jadeja's home for 'next few days'....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja has touched down in Bengaluru for a stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the upcoming England Test in Vizag.

Unfortunately, Team India faced another setback as KL Rahul is also sidelined due to quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is closely overseeing the recovery of both players.

Providing a personal update on Tuesday, Jadeja shared a snapshot of the NCA on his Instagram story, captioning it with, 'Home for the next few days'.