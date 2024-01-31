News
'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant

'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 31, 2024 11:13 IST
Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram
 

Rishabh Pant has given fans a glimpse of his intensive gym regimen as he inches closer to his highly anticipated return to cricket, following a prolonged absence resulting from injuries sustained in a December 2022 car accident.

Demonstrating unwavering determination and resilience during his recovery, the dynamic wicket-keeper batter is fervently preparing for his comeback.

In an encouraging update for his fans, Pant shared a picture on Tuesday with the caption, 'Keep pushing in life,' offering a personal insight into his ongoing journey towards peak fitness.

Rishabh Pant

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals, Pant expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and well-wishes he received during his challenging period.

'I believe I am in a much better condition compared to a few months ago. I'm still working towards a full recovery, but I'm hopeful that in the coming months, I will achieve that,' Pant conveyed in the video, reflecting his positive outlook on his comeback journey.

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

