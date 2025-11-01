HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Good news on Shreyas Iyer's health

Good news on Shreyas Iyer's health

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 01, 2025 10:56 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer will continue to recuperate in Sydney after his discharge from hospital

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will continue to recuperate in Sydney after his discharge from hospital. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who was hospitalised and was admitted to the ICU after an injury while attempting a catch during the third ODI against Australia, has been discharged.

Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same.

 

'He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,' the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

'The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,' he added.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'They have given their life to Indian cricket'
'They have given their life to Indian cricket'
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
'I didn't know this': Abhishek reacts to Hazlewood news
'I didn't know this': Abhishek reacts to Hazlewood news
Surya backs Abhishek to stay true to his game
Surya backs Abhishek to stay true to his game
Is Chhetri a striker?
Is Chhetri a striker?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Best Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

VIDEOS

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair0:36

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair

NSA Ajit Doval: India Needs Sardar Patel's Vision Now More Than Ever3:54

NSA Ajit Doval: India Needs Sardar Patel's Vision Now...

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'1:19

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO