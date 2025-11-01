Good news on Shreyas Iyer's health

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will continue to recuperate in Sydney after his discharge from hospital. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who was hospitalised and was admitted to the ICU after an injury while attempting a catch during the third ODI against Australia, has been discharged.

Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same.

'He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,' the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

'The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,' he added.