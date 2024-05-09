News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala

RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 09, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Faf du Plessis

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy RCB/X
 

Even before the first ball is bowled at the Himachal Pradesh cricket stadium in Dharamsala, the RCB players are smitten by the venue's beauty.

A video from the franchise shows the RCB players ditching their practice gear for cameras, capturing endless selfies and scenic shots of the stadium.

'Dharamshala Special: What makes the stadium iconic? The picturesque Himalayas in the backdrop brings out a smile on every cricketer's face and turns them into models and photographers,' RCB noted, perfectly summing up the players' enthusiasm.

Dinesh Karthik

 

Faf du Plessis

'It's one of the most iconic cricket grounds in the world,' RCB Captain Faf du Plessis declared. 'So unique -- almost walk out of the changing room and you have a smile on your face.'

Faf, who was seen enjoying a swim in a nearby river, joined his team-mates in capturing the picturesque stadium with photos, both behind the camera and in front of it.

Faf du Plessis

 

Faf du Plessis

 

Cameron Green

 

Cameron Green

 

Virat Kohli

 

Mohammad Siraj

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Does Avesh Deserve A T20 WC Call?
Does Avesh Deserve A T20 WC Call?
Not Bollywood, it's Chhole-bhature that Lara loves
Not Bollywood, it's Chhole-bhature that Lara loves
Cummins Grooves To Bollywood On Birthday
Cummins Grooves To Bollywood On Birthday
Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test
Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test
Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?
Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?
Sensex sinks 1,062 points on selling in index majors
Sensex sinks 1,062 points on selling in index majors
Molestation case: Bengal Guv shows footage to people
Molestation case: Bengal Guv shows footage to people

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

There's nothing Samson can't do: Sangakkara

There's nothing Samson can't do: Sangakkara

Reddy's Amazing Leap Of Faith!

Reddy's Amazing Leap Of Faith!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances