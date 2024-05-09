RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy RCB/X

Even before the first ball is bowled at the Himachal Pradesh cricket stadium in Dharamsala, the RCB players are smitten by the venue's beauty.

A video from the franchise shows the RCB players ditching their practice gear for cameras, capturing endless selfies and scenic shots of the stadium.

'Dharamshala Special: What makes the stadium iconic? The picturesque Himalayas in the backdrop brings out a smile on every cricketer's face and turns them into models and photographers,' RCB noted, perfectly summing up the players' enthusiasm.

'It's one of the most iconic cricket grounds in the world,' RCB Captain Faf du Plessis declared. 'So unique -- almost walk out of the changing room and you have a smile on your face.'

Faf, who was seen enjoying a swim in a nearby river, joined his team-mates in capturing the picturesque stadium with photos, both behind the camera and in front of it.