'I found a gem': Ponting's big prediction comes true

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh proves Ricky Ponting’s ‘gem’ prophecy true with a dazzling 83 before rain plays spoilsport at Eden Gardens. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting knew he had discovered something special even before the IPL 2025 season kicked off — and on Saturday at Eden Gardens, Prabhsimran Singh showed the world exactly why.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden shared a behind-the-scenes insight into Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting’s excitement about young opener Prabhsimran Singh at the start of IPL 2025. Hayden, who is currently part of the broadcasting team in India, recalled a conversation with Ponting in Ahmedabad, highlighting the coach’s rare show of enthusiasm.

"I met Ricky in Ahmedabad right at the start of this season and he seemed very excited. He said, 'Haydos, I have found a gem!' Ricky doesn't get excited so easily so this proves how impressed he was with Prabhsimran," Hayden said on commentary as Prabhsimran unleashed a stunning assault on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Prabhsimran lit up the venue with a blistering 83 off 49 balls, powering Punjab Kings to a formidable 201/4. His fearless approach and a commanding opening partnership with Priyansh Arya set the tone for Punjab’s innings, thrilling fans and leaving KKR’s bowlers scrambling for answers. However, just as a thrilling contest was brewing, rain and thunderstorms forced the match to be called off, with KKR and PBKS sharing points.

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh's innings was packed with highlights, none more dazzling than his switch-hit six over extra cover off Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

After Punjab elected to bat first, Prabhsimran and Arya wasted no time launching a fiery assault. The duo raced to 56/0 by the end of the powerplay, with Prabhsimran’s batting a perfect mix of elegant strokeplay and raw power. His early sixes sent a strong message, and his ability to find boundaries at will kept the pressure squarely on KKR’s pace attack led by Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana.

Prabhsimran's innings was packed with highlights, none more dazzling than his switch-hit six over extra cover off Sunil Narine — a shot that showcased his versatility against spin. He brought up his half-century with a boundary off Chetan Sakariya, further cementing his rising reputation as one of the most dangerous T20 openers this season.

Together with Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran stitched a 120-run opening stand in just 10.3 overs — the joint second-highest opening partnership of IPL 2025 and Punjab’s best ever against KKR, surpassing the 116-run stand between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in 2018. Arya’s aggressive 69 off 35 balls, featuring eight fours and four sixes, perfectly complemented Prabhsimran’s ferocity.

Their onslaught lit up Eden Gardens, with every six seemingly soaring well beyond the advertising boards.