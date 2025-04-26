Single or taken? Shubman Gill finally breaks silence on dating rumours

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has finally set the record straight. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has been making headlines not just for his performances on the field but also for ongoing speculation about his personal life.

Over the past few years, Gill has been repeatedly linked with names like Sara Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Photos of actor Avneet Kaur attending India's Champions Trophy match in Dubai reignited fresh dating rumours involving the young cricket star.

However, Shubman Gill has finally set the record straight.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Gill dismissed the gossip as completely baseless, revealing that he has been single for over three years.

"I mean, I’ve been single for over three years, and so many speculations and rumours link me with different people. Sometimes, it’s so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life," Gill said.

Focusing firmly on his cricketing career, Gill added, "I know I’m so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone. We are travelling somewhere around 300 days a year, so there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest the time needed for a relationship."

On the field, the 24-year-old is letting his bat do the talking.

Leading Gujarat Titans for the second consecutive season in the IPL 2025, Gill has guided his team to the top of the points table, with 12 points from eight matches.

Individually, he has been in terrific form, scoring 305 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 153.26, including three half-centuries.