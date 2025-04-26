IPL match pauses to honour Pahalgam terror victims

In a gesture of respect and solidarity, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam before the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

IMAGE: KKR and PBKS players wore black armbands during the match. Photograph: BCCI

To honour those who lost their lives, a minute's silence was observed before the start of play. KKR and PBKS players also wore black armbands during the match to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

The customary ringing of the Eden bell, which has been the tradition for several years before the start of a match, was not done on Saturday as a mark of respect.

Present on the occasion were CAB president Snehasish Ganguly, secretary Naresh Ojha, treasurer Prabir Chakrabarty, joint secretary Debabrata Das, among others. Also present was former Australia cricketer and PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.