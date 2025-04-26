HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL match pauses to honour Pahalgam terror victims

IPL match pauses to honour Pahalgam terror victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 26, 2025 21:15 IST

x

In a gesture of respect and solidarity, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam before the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

IMAGE: KKR and PBKS players wore black armbands during the match. Photograph: BCCI

To honour those who lost their lives, a minute's silence was observed before the start of play. KKR and PBKS players also wore black armbands during the match to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

The customary ringing of the Eden bell, which has been the tradition for several years before the start of a match, was not done on Saturday as a mark of respect.

 

Present on the occasion were CAB president Snehasish Ganguly, secretary Naresh Ojha, treasurer Prabir Chakrabarty, joint secretary Debabrata Das, among others. Also present was former Australia cricketer and PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

webstory image 2

8 Sweets That Made Their Town Famous

webstory image 3

Pope's Love For The Beautiful Game

VIDEOS

Pahalgam deserted, tourists flee picturesque town after terror attack2:11

Pahalgam deserted, tourists flee picturesque town after...

Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Bandra0:28

Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Bandra

Comfy vibes,luxe goals: Sara Tendulkar's Rs 4L bag does all the talking!0:37

Comfy vibes,luxe goals: Sara Tendulkar's Rs 4L bag does...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD