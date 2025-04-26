HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Not interested in playing in India: Pak cricketers

April 26, 2025 20:00 IST

Pakistan players

IMAGE:  Pakistan has refused to travel to the host nation later this year. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan have sealed their spot in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 after a flawless campaign in the Qualifiers — but their participation has already stirred controversy.

With political tensions high, their matches against India will be staged at a neutral venue, as Pakistan has refused to travel to the host nation later this year.

 

Ranked ninth in the ICC ODI team rankings, Pakistan impressed by winning all five of their fixtures in the Qualifier, including notable victories over higher-ranked sides West Indies (sixth) and Bangladesh (eighth). However, their qualification has also sparked controversy, as India is set to host the tournament later this year and diplomatic tensions continue to simmer between the two nations. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has already confirmed that the Pakistan team will not travel to India.

Pakistan opener Gull Feroza, who featured in three matches during the Qualifier, reiterated her team’s stance in an interview with PakPassion when asked about the uncertainty surrounding their World Cup venues.

“We know this much that we will play in Asian conditions and we are not playing in India. This is clear. Neither are we interested in playing in India,” Feroza said.

“So, wherever it is played — hopefully in Sri Lanka or Dubai — those conditions are similar to the ones you get in Asia. The Qualifiers were at home, and the staff prepared tracks accordingly. Wherever the World Cup games are played, the conditions will be similar to those we have at home. So, our preparation will be according to that, and we are ready for that,” she added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated further following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam this month. The attack, for which responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front — an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba — has strained diplomatic relations even more.

Notably, the Indian men’s team had also refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy this year, with their matches, including the final, being relocated to Dubai. A similar arrangement is now expected for Pakistan’s women’s team during the 2025 World Cup.

