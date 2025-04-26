HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What went wrong for this rising IPL star?

Source: PTI
April 26, 2025

Young Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has experienced the highs and lows of the IPL rather early in his career.

IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGurk could still get to play in the remaining games but he is not losing sleep over his underwhelming performance thus far. Photograph: BCCI

The 23-year-old made instant impact in his IPL debut last year, aggregating 330 runs at a staggering strike rate of 234.04. Runs are not flowing from the bat of the Delhi Capitals player this season and after six games, Jake was dropped by the team management.

Jake could still get to play in the remaining games but he is not losing sleep over his underwhelming performance thus far.

 

"It's not great this year but you can't be too results-based and outcome-based in this game otherwise you just won't get anywhere.

"You've just got to keep trusting the process and keep backing your strengths and trying to strengthen your weaknesses and hopefully one day it turns around and then you kick-start again. That's the game. It's 20-20 cricket," said the Australian on the eve of the game against RCB here on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis available for tomorrow

Faf du Plessis has only got to play three games this season due to an injury. Though Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair opened in the last game, Faf could return to the starting eleven.

"He's available tomorrow from my understanding. He should be available for selection," said Jake.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

