News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I Cried The Whole Night'

'I Cried The Whole Night'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 03, 2024 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir, then 11, promised himself that he would win the World Cup for India. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X
 

Gautam Gambhir, the likely head coach for Team India, opened up about a defining moment from his childhood that ignited his cricketing dreams.

Spurred by the heartbreak of the 1992 World Cup loss in Australia, Gautam, then 11, promised himself that he would win the Cup for India.

He vividly recalled how the defeat left him in tears throughout the night, an emotional reaction he had never experienced before or since.

In that rain-affected match at the Gabba, in Brisbane, India were set a revised target of 235 in 47 overs after Australia posted 237/9. Despite a valiant effort, India fell agonisingly short by just one run, with Venkatapathy Raju being run out in the final over when the team needed five runs off four balls.

This crushing loss became a catalyst for Gambhir's unwavering determination to bring World Cup glory to India.

'After seeing that match, I wanted to win the World Cup for India. I remember the 1992 India-Australia World Cup game in Brisbane, which India lost by one run, and I actually remember that I cried the entire night. I have never cried like that before or after that, and I don't know why,' Gambhir said during a chat with Sportskeeda.

Gambhir expressed satisfaction that he eventually helped India win not one, but two World Cups.

In 2007, Gambhir top scored for India in the ICC World T20 final against Pakistan. Four years later, he scored 97 against Sri Lanka to help end India's 28-year wait for an ODI World Cup title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Gambhir will be brilliant as India coach'
'Gambhir will be brilliant as India coach'
Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach
Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach
That SRK Kiss On Gambhir's Forehead!!!
That SRK Kiss On Gambhir's Forehead!!!
Almost fell asleep: Biden on Trump debate debacle
Almost fell asleep: Biden on Trump debate debacle
Hathras Tragedy: A Mother Mourns Her Son
Hathras Tragedy: A Mother Mourns Her Son
'Reckless' plea to debar Modi from Lok Sabha dismissed
'Reckless' plea to debar Modi from Lok Sabha dismissed
People rejected propaganda, voted for...: Modi
People rejected propaganda, voted for...: Modi

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

What Gambhir Wants From BCCI...

What Gambhir Wants From BCCI...

Gambhir's appointment as India coach 'a done deal'

Gambhir's appointment as India coach 'a done deal'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances