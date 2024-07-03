'I Cried The Whole Night'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir, then 11, promised himself that he would win the World Cup for India. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

Gautam Gambhir, the likely head coach for Team India, opened up about a defining moment from his childhood that ignited his cricketing dreams.

Spurred by the heartbreak of the 1992 World Cup loss in Australia, Gautam, then 11, promised himself that he would win the Cup for India.

He vividly recalled how the defeat left him in tears throughout the night, an emotional reaction he had never experienced before or since.

In that rain-affected match at the Gabba, in Brisbane, India were set a revised target of 235 in 47 overs after Australia posted 237/9. Despite a valiant effort, India fell agonisingly short by just one run, with Venkatapathy Raju being run out in the final over when the team needed five runs off four balls.

This crushing loss became a catalyst for Gambhir's unwavering determination to bring World Cup glory to India.

'After seeing that match, I wanted to win the World Cup for India. I remember the 1992 India-Australia World Cup game in Brisbane, which India lost by one run, and I actually remember that I cried the entire night. I have never cried like that before or after that, and I don't know why,' Gambhir said during a chat with Sportskeeda.

Gambhir expressed satisfaction that he eventually helped India win not one, but two World Cups.

In 2007, Gambhir top scored for India in the ICC World T20 final against Pakistan. Four years later, he scored 97 against Sri Lanka to help end India's 28-year wait for an ODI World Cup title.