Gambhir's appointment as India coach 'a done deal'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir has emerged as a leading contender due to his successful mentorship in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

With the application deadline now closed, the search for India's cricket team leader enters a new phase, revealing compelling possibilities.

Initially, speculation swirled around renowned figures, particularly those entrenched in IPL circles.

Gautam Gambhir, Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, and Ricky Ponting were prominent names in the mix.

However, as enthusiasm waned with the withdrawal of several foreign candidates, the spotlight shifts to the caliber of those who have thrown their hats into the ring.

Gautam Gambhir has emerged as a leading contender due to his successful mentorship in the IPL. His achievements have fuelled speculation that Gambhir could be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team.

According to a Cricbuzz report, insider details suggest that a high-profile IPL franchise owner, closely linked to the BCCI, has hinted that Gambhir's appointment is a ‘done deal’, with an official announcement expected soon.

The report also highlights a significant conversation between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Gambhir after the IPL 2024 final.

The central theme of their discussion was ‘desh ke liye karna hai’, reflecting a mutual belief in serving the country.

Known for his patriotism, Gambhir is reportedly taking the BCCI's approach seriously.

Despite the strong rumours, there has been no official confirmation that Gambhir has formally applied for the coaching role. Previously, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan expressed a desire for Gambhir to remain with KKR long-term, even offering him a blank cheque last year for a ten-year commitment to the franchise.