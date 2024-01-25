Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests against England for personal reasons.

Kohli's withdrawal was supported by the BCCI, cautioning the media and fans against speculation and emphasising privacy.

South African cricketer A B de Villiers, in a YouTube video on the Test series, expressed curiosity about Kohli's abrupt decision to miss the first two Tests. As a close friend, de Villiers mentioned he would soon discover the exact reason, but stressed the importance of maintaining privacy due to their strong bond.

'No one knows what has happened yet. I am sure we will get to know soon. If Virat talks about personal reasons, there must be a very good reason for that. Maybe he is also tired. He has been playing a lot of cricket. Could be family stuff. I will find out soon but I won't tell you guys. His friendship is too important to me,' de Villiers stated.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to social media, suggesting that Kohli's passionate love for Test cricket and India indicates a 'deeply compelling' reason for his sudden withdrawal from two matches.

'If someone who is such an avid supporter of Test cricket and so passionately loves playing for India chooses to miss two games, it must be a deeply compelling reason. So let us wish Virat Kohli well, hope this phase passes and that he returns happier,' Bhogle tweeted.