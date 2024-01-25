When Roger Met Neeraj

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Neeraj Chopra's unforgettable Zurich encounter.

Tennis legend Roger Federer and Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra met in Zurich, marking a rare convergence of two iconic athletes from different sporting domains.

Facilitated by Switzerland Tourism, the meeting at Zurich's La Reserve Eden au Lac was a casual yet impactful conversation, reflecting mutual respect and shared stories of triumph.

As Switzerland Tourism's Friendship Ambassador, Neeraj found himself welcomed warmly by Federer in his home country, with both athletes expressing admiration for each other's achievements and a shared passion for sports.

'It's a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world,' Neeraj said.

'Today, however, what inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence. We had a wonderful time exchanging notes about our respective passions and life's experiences on and off the field,' Neeraj added.

'I am amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved personally and for his country through his grit and determination," Roger responded. 'It's been great to meet him here in Zurich.'