News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Yashasvi Jaiswal steered India to victory

How Yashasvi Jaiswal steered India to victory

July 13, 2024 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal went hammer and tongs during his unbeaten 93-run knock. Photograph: BCCI/X

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a superb 93 from 53 balls to guide India to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 international series.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's flair was complemented by skipper Shubman Gill's poise. Photograph: BCCI/X

A youthful India missing several regulars won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting their hosts to 152 for seven in 20 overs before reaching their target with 28 deliveries remaining.

It is the second time India have won a T20 fixture by 10 wickets, the last coming against the same opposition at the same venue in 2016.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill (58 not out) was ready to play the second fiddle in a chase of 153 which was completed in 15.2 overs. Photograph: BCCI/X

Zimbabwe’s Pakistan-born captain Sikandar Raza top-scored in their innings with 46 from 28 balls after the home side made a good start with 63 for the first wicket between openers Wessly Madhevere (25) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32).

But Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals when they tried to accelerate in the second half of the innings with seamer Khaleel Ahmed (2-32) the pick of the visiting bowling attack.

The target never looked big enough as Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill (58 from 39 balls) raced to victory with a succession of eye-catching boundaries.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Head Coach Gambhir At Ambani Wedding
Head Coach Gambhir At Ambani Wedding
Look Who Stole The Show At The Wedding...
Look Who Stole The Show At The Wedding...
Sachin, Sania, SKY Bless Anant-Radhika
Sachin, Sania, SKY Bless Anant-Radhika
DC part ways with Ponting after seven seasons
DC part ways with Ponting after seven seasons
PIX: India make short work of Zim, lead series 3-1
PIX: India make short work of Zim, lead series 3-1
Himachal CM's wife win creates new record in assembly
Himachal CM's wife win creates new record in assembly

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: India make short work of Zim, lead series 3-1

PIX: India make short work of Zim, lead series 3-1

PICS: CSK's Deshpande receives India cap

PICS: CSK's Deshpande receives India cap

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances