News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 4th T20I: Dube, Abhishek restrict Zimbabwe to 152/7

4th T20I: Dube, Abhishek restrict Zimbabwe to 152/7

Source: PTI
July 13, 2024 19:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the 4th T20I played between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, on Saturday.

Abhishek Sharma in action. He finished with figures of 1 for 20 in 3 overs

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma in action. He finished with figures of 1 for 20 in 3 overs. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's part-time bowlers Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma performed commendably in the middle overs to restrict Zimbabwe to a manageable 152 for seven in the fourth T20 International, in Harare, on Saturday.

Skipper Sikander Raza smashed 46 off 28 balls but India's fifth bowler Abhishek (1/20 in 3 overs) and sixth option Dube (1/11 in 2 overs) produced a decent effort to keep the proceedings under control.

 

They removed the dangerous-looking opening duo of Wesley Madhevere (25 off 24 balls) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 off 31 balls) to put brakes in the middle overs.

Sikandar Raza hammered 46 off 28 balls 

IMAGE: Sikandar Raza hammered 46 off 28 balls. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

However Raza with three sixes and two fours was the reason that Zimbabwe reached 150-plus target with almost all the Indian bowlers, save leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, entering their names in the wickets column.

Medium fast bowler Tushar Deshpande (1/30 in 3 overs) was handed a debut cap but in his first spell he flattered to deceive, either pitching it too full or bowling too short.

More often than not he drifted on the pads allowing both openers Madhevere and Marumani to pick up easy boundaries.

Debutant Tushar Deshpande was lacklustre in his maiden India outing 

IMAGE: Debutant Tushar Deshpande was lacklustre in his maiden India outing. Photograph: BCCI/X

Deshpande would feel good that he could get rid of Raza with a slower delivery in the slog overs to prevent Zimbabwe from surpassing 170 which would have been par on this track.

Zimbabwe's best opening stand for the series in the first three games was 9 but Madhevere and Marumani added 63 in a solid stand even if it was not exactly spectacular.

Tadiwanashe Marumani scored a quickfire 32

IMAGE: Tadiwanashe Marumani scored a quickfire 32. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

However once the opening stand was broken by left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma, who forced Marumani to mistime a pull-shot into Rinku Singh's hands, Zimbabwe couldn't press home advantage they had gained.

Madhevere was accounted for by Dube as he couldn't get the required elevation and distance to a short ball. Rinku at deep mid-wicket completed formality.

Brian Bennett (9 off 14 balls), who was brilliant with the bat in the second game failed to get going before Washington sent him back. This was after Dube and Abhishek bowled wicket to wicket and kept a check on scoring. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Princess Kate to attend Wimbledon men's final
Princess Kate to attend Wimbledon men's final
Olympics: 'India's attitude towards sport must change'
Olympics: 'India's attitude towards sport must change'
Bypoll results: INDIA bloc wins 10 seats, BJP bags 2
Bypoll results: INDIA bloc wins 10 seats, BJP bags 2
Yamal spells out his birthday wish ahead of Euro final
Yamal spells out his birthday wish ahead of Euro final
FIR over 'lewd' remark against martyr's widow
FIR over 'lewd' remark against martyr's widow
Wood replaces retired Anderson for 2nd Test vs WI
Wood replaces retired Anderson for 2nd Test vs WI

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Yamal spells out his birthday wish ahead of Euro final

Yamal spells out his birthday wish ahead of Euro final

SEE: In war-torn Gaza, boxing coach emboldens girls

SEE: In war-torn Gaza, boxing coach emboldens girls

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances