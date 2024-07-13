PICS: CSK's Deshpande receives India cap

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande receives his India cap ahead of the 4th T20I vs Zimbabwe, on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/X

Mumbai's right-arm seamer Tushar Deshpande received his India cap ahead of the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe, in Harare, on Saturday.

'I'm very excited, proud and spechless. All feelings coming together. Very happy for my father sitting back in Mumbai. It was our dream, my family's dream that I should play for the country.

'This is just the beginning of myself. With the support of my family and my wife present here, this is a proud moment for me,' Tushar said after being handed the cap by former Mumbai captain Sairaj Bahutule.

Deshpande replaced right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan in the line-up.

Tushar finished with figures of 1 for 30 in 3 overs.

'Very happy to be here. It all goes back to my childhood days, when I dreamt of playing for my country. Being here wearing the blue feels very proud. It means a lot to me.

The atmosphere is really great here. Playing for CSK in the IPL helped me. That experience will surely help me in the internationals,' Deshpande said in the pre-match press conference.

India won the 4th T20I by 10 wickets and are currently leading the five-match T20I series 3-1, with the fifth and last match to be played on Sunday at the same venue.