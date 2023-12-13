How South African spinners stole the show!

Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi's middle-over spells became turning point, feels Tilak Varma

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma caught by Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

South African spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram made the most of favourable bowling conditions, emerging as game-changers for South Africa in their five-wicket victory over India in the rain-affected second T20 International in Gqeberha, according to Indian batter Tilak Varma.

Batting first, India were 180 for 7 in 19.3 overs when rain stopped play. As per DLS calculations, South Africa required 152 in 15 overs to win, and they surpassed the target in 13.5 overs on Tuesday night.

While Varma revived the Indian innings after initial jitters with 29 off 20 balls, off-spinner Markram (1/29 in 3 overs) and left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi (1/18 in 4 overs) gave away only 47 runs between them, taking two vital wickets in the back-10, preventing India from reaching 200.

"I feel the wicket was on the slower side in the first innings when we batted. The new ball was slightly seaming, and we never expected the wicket to grip when Markram and Shamsi were bowling. The spell that Shamsi and Markram bowled became crucial; otherwise, we would have reached 200," Varma said during the post-match press conference.

Asked about the team's bowling performance, he admitted that too many runs were conceded in the Powerplay, but the wet outfield and prevailing dew made it difficult for the Indian bowlers. He added that the deliveries bowled by Proteas spinners gripped and stopped in the first half but that vanished in the second session due to rain.

"We gave a bit of extra runs in Powerplay. We came back strongly after that, but due to the wet outfield, the ball wasn't gripping as well as we would have thought," the southpaw said.

"We are doing pretty well, sticking to our basics, and maintaining momentum. We would be planning better in terms of our bowling side now," Varma said.

Varma mentioned that as long as the team is giving its 100 percent, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Rahul Dravid are happy, irrespective of the outcome.

"If you see against Australia (T20I series) also, even in wet (dew) conditions, we defended well. So (wet outfield) is nothing new for us. That's what Surya bhai and Rahul sir were talking about. We have done it recently, and we can do it now as well. Keep believing, stick to basics, and give your hundred percent on the field, and whatever happens, if you give 100 percent, then it's okay," Varma added.