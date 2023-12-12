India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, Gqeberha

IMAGES from the 2nd T20I played at Gqeberha in South Africa on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh was batting on 68 when rain-interrupted play. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Rinku Singh enhanced his credential as a finisher with a maiden half-century while skipper Suryakumar Yadav played in his inimitable way to take India to 180 for seven in the second T20 against South Africa in Gqeberha, on Tuesday, before rain arrived at St George's Park with three balls left in the innings.

As soon as the rain stopped, match resumed with a revised target and reduced overs -- South Africa needing 152 in 15 overs.

Earlier, put in to bat, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for six runs before Surya (56 off 36) led front the front and forged fine partnerships with Tilak Varma (29 off 20) and then Rinku (68 not out off 39).

IMAGE: India's Tilak Varma in action. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Playing for the first time in South Africa, Rinku took his time initially before working the field beautifully. His square of the wicket shots stood out in his well-paced innings that included fours and two sixes off Aiden Markram.

Coming in at number three, Varma looked good in the middle before getting caught at deep third man in the sixth over.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

What followed was a 70-run stand between Surya and Rinku. Surya played like he usually does, collecting a chunk of his runs behind the wicket.

His three sixes came as he got inside the line of the ball to send the ball over the ropes. Two were in the fine leg region and one over midwicket.

IMAGE: South Africa's Lizaad Williams appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of India's Shubman Gill. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

It was not the smoothest of starts for India, who lost Jaiswal and Gill in the first two overs.

Jaiswal could not control the cut short against Marco Jansen and was brilliantly caught by David Miller at backward point.

IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav caught by Marco Jansen. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Varma could have departed in similar fashion two balls later but Miller could not hold on to that sharp chance.

Gill was trapped in front by Lizaad Williams who got the ball to nip back from length.

IMAGE: South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal caught out by David Miller. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Despite the initial pressure, the Indian batters kept batting aggressively.