Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!

IMAGE: Shubman Gill stars on Google's 2023 rankings. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In a twist that defied expectations, the global stage of Google's 'most searched athletes' in 2023 didn't feature the usual suspects -- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma -- in its top 10.

Instead, the spotlight gracefully shifted to India's emerging cricket luminary, Shubman Gill, claiming an impressive 9th position worldwide.

Stealing an even more remarkable share of the limelight is New Zealand's cricket sensation, Rachin Ravindra, who soared to the 8th spot on this coveted list.

1. Damar Hamlin: The NFL luminary from the Buffalo Bills may not be familiar to global audiences, but enough Americans want to know about him.

2. Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain's electrifying forward and French maestro, arguably the most exciting footballer on the planet.

3. Travis Kelce: The NFL powerhouse, is a key figure for the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Ja Morant: The NBA's standout performer has dazzled with his on-court prowess.

5. Harry Kane: Football fans don't seem to get enough of Bayern Munich and England's prolific striker.

6. Novak Djokovic: The Emperor refuses to yield to the young pretenders who want to grab his crown.

7. Carlos Alcaraz: The most exciting phenom on the tennis courts.

8. Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand's cricket prodigy has captivated the cricketing universe with his feats in World Cup 2023.

9. Shubman Gill: Legend Brian Lara thinks Gill will rule cricket in the coming years.

10. Kyrie Irving: The Dallas Maverick is another wizard on the basketball courts.