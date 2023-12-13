News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!

Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 13, 2023 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill stars on Google's 2023 rankings. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In a twist that defied expectations, the global stage of Google's 'most searched athletes' in 2023 didn't feature the usual suspects -- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma -- in its top 10.

Instead, the spotlight gracefully shifted to India's emerging cricket luminary, Shubman Gill, claiming an impressive 9th position worldwide.

Stealing an even more remarkable share of the limelight is New Zealand's cricket sensation, Rachin Ravindra, who soared to the 8th spot on this coveted list.

 

Damar Hamlin

1. Damar Hamlin: The NFL luminary from the Buffalo Bills may not be familiar to global audiences, but enough Americans want to know about him.

Kylian Mbappe

2. Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain's electrifying forward and French maestro, arguably the most exciting footballer on the planet.

Travis Kelce

3. Travis Kelce: The NFL powerhouse, is a key figure for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ja Morant

4. Ja Morant: The NBA's standout performer has dazzled with his on-court prowess.

Harry Brook

5. Harry Kane: Football fans don't seem to get enough of Bayern Munich and England's prolific striker.

Novak Djokovic

6. Novak Djokovic: The Emperor refuses to yield to the young pretenders who want to grab his crown.

Carlos Alcaraz

7. Carlos Alcaraz: The most exciting phenom on the tennis courts.

Rachin Ravindra

8. Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand's cricket prodigy has captivated the cricketing universe with his feats in World Cup 2023.

Shubman Gill

9. Shubman Gill: Legend Brian Lara thinks Gill will rule cricket in the coming years.

Kyrie Irving

10. Kyrie Irving: The Dallas Maverick is another wizard on the basketball courts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Rahul Pulls Bumrah's Leg
SEE: Rahul Pulls Bumrah's Leg
Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!
Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!
Should Dhoni Have Done This Ad?
Should Dhoni Have Done This Ad?
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
'I like people who are ballsy'
'I like people who are ballsy'
Man United's European dream shattered
Man United's European dream shattered
Champions League: Real seal perfect group stage run
Champions League: Real seal perfect group stage run

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Virushka Mark Anniversary With Fun

Virushka Mark Anniversary With Fun

'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'

'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances