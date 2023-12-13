News
Rahul Pulls Bumrah's Leg

Rahul Pulls Bumrah's Leg

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 13, 2023 07:53 IST
IMAGE: K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah put in the yards before the South Africa ODI series. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
 

Entertainers on the field, K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah enthralled fans off the pitch.

Rahul shared a glimpse of his intense training session before jetting off for the Proteas tour.

While Rahul, set to lead India in the ODI series in South Africa, shared some insights of his training session, he didn't let go off the chance to pull Bumrah's leg.

The pacer had joined Rahul for the training session. And the wicket-keeper made a spot-on prediction about his team-mate.

Speaking about the batters versus bowlers debate, Rahul predicted Bumrah's response.

In the video, Rahul said, 'I can guarantee you Bumrah is going to tell you how hard a fast bowler's life is.'

And sure enough, soon Bumrah was heard telling Rahul, 'Your job is easier, to hide behind a bat.'

An elated Rahul said, 'What did I tell you? Did I not call it?'

SEE: Check out the intense training session and the friendly banter between Boom Boom and KL. Video: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

 

REDIFF CRICKET
