Rahul Pulls Bumrah's Leg

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah put in the yards before the South Africa ODI series. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Entertainers on the field, K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah enthralled fans off the pitch.

Rahul shared a glimpse of his intense training session before jetting off for the Proteas tour.

While Rahul, set to lead India in the ODI series in South Africa, shared some insights of his training session, he didn't let go off the chance to pull Bumrah's leg.

The pacer had joined Rahul for the training session. And the wicket-keeper made a spot-on prediction about his team-mate.

Speaking about the batters versus bowlers debate, Rahul predicted Bumrah's response.

In the video, Rahul said, 'I can guarantee you Bumrah is going to tell you how hard a fast bowler's life is.'

And sure enough, soon Bumrah was heard telling Rahul, 'Your job is easier, to hide behind a bat.'

An elated Rahul said, 'What did I tell you? Did I not call it?'