Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!

Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 13, 2023 09:38 IST
Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh's thunderous six shattered the glass panel of the media box. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters
 

Rinku Singh has injected a breath of fresh air into the T20 game with his fearless approach against formidable opponents.

In the second T20 clash against South Africa, Rinku not only consolidated his reputation as a finisher but also achieved a milestone with his maiden T20I half-century.

He exhibited a well-paced innings, featuring impressive square-of-the-wicket shots, including fours and two sixes off Aiden Markram.

Rinku's knack for maneuvering the ball and unleashing powerful shots was highlighted by an enormous six that shattered the glass in the media box.

'Witness that incredible six, though it comes at a price. It shattered a glass in the media box. We have a visual of the aftermath,' a commentator exclaimed.

Dale Steyn, the pace legend, chimed in, stating, 'Someone in the eastern bay of Gqeberha won't be thrilled with Rinku Singh for breaking one of their windows.'

His unbeaten 68 off 39 balls further solidified his growing stature in T20 cricket. Since his India debut in August, Rinku has maintained consistent form, recording scores of 46, 31*, 22*, 37* and 38*.

Beyond being acknowledged for his muscular six-hitting prowess, Rinku showcased on Tuesday evening that he is more than just an explosive option in the death overs.

Despite Rinku's heroics, South Africa successfully chased down the revised target of 152, securing a 1-0 lead in the series.

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

