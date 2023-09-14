How SKY's Pep Talk Inspired Kuldeep

'You told me not to go easy on the batters.'

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with K L Rahul after dismissing Sadeera Samarawickrama during India's Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. September 12, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Kuldeep Yadav says his back-to-back brilliant performances against Pakistan and Sri Lanka have filled him with confidence.

In a four minute-long interview on BCCI's Web site, Kuldeep also reveals that Suryakumar Yadav's two-minute pep talk inspired him to a match-winning four-wicket haul on Tuesday.

'Before the match,' comeback man Kuldeep tells SKY, 'I spoke with you and you gave a two-minute pep talk. Your pep talk worked for me. Like, it's natural that after taking a few wickets you get a little relaxed even though you're confident, but you told me not to go easy on the batters. Those two minutes were very important for me.'

'I was mentally prepared that I have to take wickets when I would get to bowl and do my job for the side. There are small things that go unnoticed on TV, such as speaking to someone. Those 2 minutes with you were very important. So, thank you, Surya bhai for that,' Kuldeep adds.

WATCH: Why Kuldeep is 'feeling very confident.' VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI

'I am enjoying my bowling, have worked a lot in the last two years. I am feeling very confident, there are elements of rhythm and getting aggressiveness (in bowling) which I am trying to follow,' Kuldeep tells SKY in the conversation.

The left-arm spinner credits K L Rahul for the Sadeera Samarawickrama dismissal, saying it was his advice to bowl outside the off stump.

'KL bhai gave me advice that the ball is spinning so I should bowl a little off stump, aiming for wickets. I will give credit to KL bhai (for that dismissal.'

Kuldeep currently leads the wicket-taking charts in Asia Cup 2023 with nine wickets, including a remarkable five wicket haul against Pakistan and 4 for 43 against Sri Lanka.