News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How SKY's Pep Talk Inspired Kuldeep

How SKY's Pep Talk Inspired Kuldeep

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 14, 2023 06:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You told me not to go easy on the batters.'

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with K L Rahul after dismissing Sadeera Samarawickrama during India's Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. September 12, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

Kuldeep Yadav says his back-to-back brilliant performances against Pakistan and Sri Lanka have filled him with confidence.

In a four minute-long interview on BCCI's Web site, Kuldeep also reveals that Suryakumar Yadav's two-minute pep talk inspired him to a match-winning four-wicket haul on Tuesday.

'Before the match,' comeback man Kuldeep tells SKY, 'I spoke with you and you gave a two-minute pep talk. Your pep talk worked for me. Like, it's natural that after taking a few wickets you get a little relaxed even though you're confident, but you told me not to go easy on the batters. Those two minutes were very important for me.'

'I was mentally prepared that I have to take wickets when I would get to bowl and do my job for the side. There are small things that go unnoticed on TV, such as speaking to someone. Those 2 minutes with you were very important. So, thank you, Surya bhai for that,' Kuldeep adds.

WATCH: Why Kuldeep is 'feeling very confident.' VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI

 

'I am enjoying my bowling, have worked a lot in the last two years. I am feeling very confident, there are elements of rhythm and getting aggressiveness (in bowling) which I am trying to follow,' Kuldeep tells SKY in the conversation.

The left-arm spinner credits K L Rahul for the Sadeera Samarawickrama dismissal, saying it was his advice to bowl outside the off stump.

'KL bhai gave me advice that the ball is spinning so I should bowl a little off stump, aiming for wickets. I will give credit to KL bhai (for that dismissal.'

Kuldeep currently leads the wicket-taking charts in Asia Cup 2023 with nine wickets, including a remarkable five wicket haul against Pakistan and 4 for 43 against Sri Lanka.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kuldeep spills the beans on his 'aggressive' bowling
Kuldeep spills the beans on his 'aggressive' bowling
Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!
Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
Job scam: ED quizzes Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours
Job scam: ED quizzes Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours
Sheetal Sharma to lead India rugby team at Asiad
Sheetal Sharma to lead India rugby team at Asiad
Health worker becomes fifth Nipah case in Kerala
Health worker becomes fifth Nipah case in Kerala
2 Army officers, jawan and Dy SP killed in JK gunfight
2 Army officers, jawan and Dy SP killed in JK gunfight

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Kuldeep Yadav hits 150 ODI wickets milestone

Kuldeep Yadav hits 150 ODI wickets milestone

Rahul raves about Kuldeep's sensational spin show

Rahul raves about Kuldeep's sensational spin show

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances