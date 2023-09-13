News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 00:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Good to play high-pressure match, challenged a lot of aspects of our game: Rohit

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: India will either face Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. Photograph: ACC/X

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said it was good to play a high-pressure game against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup as it "challenged a lot of aspects of our game" ahead of the World Cup.

Opting to bat, India managed a below-par 213 but the bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win, and into the final of the continental tournament.

 

Rohit Sharma's fifty (53 off 48 balls) was the cornerstone of India's total as Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) bamboozled them.

But India, guided by Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 43, bowled out Sri Lanka for 172.

India, who entered the final with four points, will either face Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday.

"It was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure. Challenged a lot of aspects of our game," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We definitely want to play on pitches like these to see what we can achieve."

Rohit was full of praise for Hardik Pandya (1/14) and Kuldeep Yadav's (4/43) efforts with the ball.

"He's (Hardik) worked hard on his bowling over the last couple of years, and it's pleasing to see how he bowled that spell. Not an easy target to defend. Pitch got slightly better towards the end so we had to hold our nerve and bowl consistently," the skipper said.

"(Kuldeep) again for the past year or so bowling really well. He's worked hard on his rhythm and you can see the results in the last 15 ODIs he's played. He gives us a lot of options. So going forward it's a pretty good sign."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell
Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli
Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli
Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance
Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
Uddhav-Pawar hold talks ahead of INDIA panel meet
Uddhav-Pawar hold talks ahead of INDIA panel meet

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final

Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final

How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray

How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances