How Siraj switched from inswing to wobbled seam...

Source: PTI
January 15, 2023 23:26 IST
'When I did not have the inswing, I developed the wobbled seam. It took a lot of time to get effective and give me confidence.'

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Avishka Fernando during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Avishka Fernando during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj says the beauty of bowling with a wobbled seam lies in its unpredictability. So much so that he even doesn't know how much the ball will do after pitching.

India’s premier pacer is reaping the benefits of bowling with a wobbled seam since he discovered the art in 2018.

 

He picked up nine wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, providing India the much-needed breakthroughs with the new ball.

"With wobbled seam, how much the ball will do neither I know nor the batter. Sometimes it goes straight after pitching, other times it can come in sharply. Most of my wickets come through wobbled seam. It is effective for me and I trust it to work for me," said Siraj after the third ODI.

The skilful pacer said he used the wobbled seam after his natural inswinger deserted him.  

"Inswing was my natural earlier, but then it stopped; so I also developed outswing. When I did not have the inswing, I developed the wobbled seam. It took a lot of time to get effective and give me confidence. The more I bowled in the nets, the better I got. In the IPL, I spoke to Dale Steyn as well for outswing which helped me a lot."

Siraj is getting success in all the formats and feels it is all about execution of line and length.

"When the IPL season went bad for me I started focussing on white ball cricket. I worked on it and grew in confidence. I stopped worrying about how my performance would go, which was not case earlier. I started focussing only on execution of line and length."

Talking about the Sri Lanka series, he said his plan was simple.

“The plan was to take early wickets and put pressure on the opposition."

Siraj is now looking forward to playing at his home ground on January 18 when India take on New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad. 

"It would be nice to play at the home ground with my family, coaches and friends watching me."

Source: PTI
