How Sanju Samson Made T20I History!

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's explosive 107-run knock off just 50 balls powered India to victory. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson continued his dream run in T20I cricket, smashing his second consecutive century in the first match of the series against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, November 8, 2024, night.

His blistering 107 run knock off just 50 balls, laced with seven fours and ten sixes, not only powered India to a strong start but also etched his name in the record books.

Samson achieved this milestone in spectacular style, racing to his hundred in just 47 balls -- a feat he completed in the 15th over off Keshav Maharaj's bowling.

This innings not only secured Samson's second T20I century but also made him the first Indian batter to score back-to-back T20I tons. He joins an elite group of players who have achieved this rare feat, including France's Gustav Mckeon, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and England's Phil Salt.

The Kerala-born cricketer's aggressive batting against the South African spinners, particularly Maharaj and Nqabayomzi Peter, was a sight to behold. His ability to clear the boundary with ease and his innovative strokeplay showcased his immense talent and potential.

In the process, Samson set a new record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian against South Africa, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's previous record of 100, scored at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg last December.

Furthermore, Samson now holds the record for the highest individual T20I score by an Indian batter against South Africa, eclipsing Rohit Sharma's 106 run knock in 2015 at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Samson's journey to his century was breathtaking; he reached his fifty in just 27 balls and then accelerated even further, taking only 20 additional balls to move from fifty to his hundred.

His innings highlighted the sheer power he possesses -- a trait he showcased against Bangladesh in October 2024 when he hammered 111 runs in the final T20I of their series.

Long considered a talent with untapped potential, Samson's recent performances have shown his ability to deliver on the big stage and put together consistent scores, silencing those who questioned his place in the team.

His innings against South Africa marks a defining moment in his career, proving his worth and setting new benchmarks for Indian cricket in T20Is.