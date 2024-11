IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul announce pregnancy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer K L Rahul have announced that they are expecting their first child in 2025.

The couple shared the joyous news on their Instagram accounts on Friday, accompanied by a heartwarming message and a picture of little feet.

The couple's note simply read, 'Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.' The post quickly garnered immense love and congratulations from fans and industry friends alike.

Athiya and Rahul wed in January 2023.