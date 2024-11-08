Champions Trophy: 'India not travelling to Pakistan as things stand'

'It is never BCCI's call whether to travel to Pakistan but Indian government's. Nothing changes on that front.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 World Cup match in New York, on June 9, 2024. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday denied receiving any formal communication from the BCCI regarding India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.



PCB sources on Thursday suggested that India had opted for the 'Hybrid Model' wherein all their matches would be held in Dubai, similar to the Asia Cup last year, where Pakistan played at home, while India played their games in Sri Lanka.



However, BCCI sources said on Friday that India had already officially informed the PCB that they won't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.



But PCB chief Naqvi held a press meet at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday to refute the claims.



"Till today, no one has discussed any Hybrid Model with us nor are we willing to talk about it. But we have been showing good gestures for the last few years and no one should expect us to do it all the time," he said.



He added that any such proposal would be reviewed by the government.



"I will take anything writing to the government and whatever decision they take we have to follow them," Naqvi added.



A senior BCCI source when contacted by PTI stated: "The status quo remains. It is never BCCI's call whether to travel to Pakistan but Indian government's. Nothing changes on that front. We are not travelling to Pakistan as things stand."



Asked about Indian media reports quoting a BCCI official as saying that they had informed the PCB they wouldn't be sending their team to Pakistan for security reasons, Naqvi said no one had told them anything.



"As far as we are concerned, the tournament is being held in Pakistan on schedule and all teams will play here. All the other boards are looking forward to playing in Pakistan," he said.

Naqvi who is also the federal interior minister further said that talks are held all the time with other boards and nothing has changed.



"If we get anything in writing on India not coming or coming to Pakistan I will first share it with the government and media," he added. "As things stand we are preparing to host all teams and matches."



The PCB had proposed to BCCI that India can set up base in Delhi or Chandigarh and just fly to Lahore on match days and return on the very day after proceedings but it was rejected.



The last time India travelled to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup.



The ICC's stand has always been that they don't interfere in a particular country's government policy. From December 1, BCCI's outgoing secretary Jay Shah assumed the role of ICC chairman.