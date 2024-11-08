News
NZ Post-mortem: BCCI's 6-hour review meeting with Gambhir, Rohit, Agarkar

NZ Post-mortem: BCCI's 6-hour review meeting with Gambhir, Rohit, Agarkar

Source: PTI
November 08, 2024 22:52 IST
Rohit Sharma with Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI has conducted an exhaustive review of India's shock 0-3 debacle against New Zealand as preparation of a turning pitch for the Mumbai Test, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Gautam Gambhir's coaching style were discussed threadbare.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gambhir were in attendance along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny. Gambhir joined the meeting online.

It has been learnt that the questions were asked about certain decisions taken by the team management during the course of the series. There were also discussions about Gambhir's style of coaching which is very different from his predecessor Rahul Dravid and how the team is  getting used to it.

"It was a six hour marathon meeting which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI.

It was learnt that BCCI mandarins weren't exactly happy that pace spearhead and team's vice-captain

Bumrah was rested for the third Test and why the team opted for a rank turner after being beaten on a similar kind of surface in Pune.

"Bumrah's absence was discussed although it was a precautionary move. Opting for a rank turner despite India not faring well on these tracks are some of the issues that came up for discussion," the source informed.

 

The trio were told to give suggestions on how corrective measures can be taken.

It can't be confirmed whether Gambhir's coaching style was questioned or not but it is understood that some people in the Indian team think tank aren't on same page with the chief coach.

The selections of T20 specialist all-rounder Nitish Reddy and rookie pacer Harshit Rana, with only 10 matches in Ranji Trophy have not been unanimous to say the least.

The Indian team will be leaving for Australia in two batches on November 10 and 11.

Source: PTI
