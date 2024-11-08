News
'Don't Know What Rahul Was Thinking!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 08, 2024 18:48 IST
K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul's was bowled between his legs by Australia A off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli after a struggling knock of 10 from 44 balls. Photograph: Screengrab kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X
 

K L Rahul's embarrassing dismissal was the talking point as India A's top batters flopped once again in the second innings of the second unofficial Test against Australia A, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Rahul's nightmarish run with the bat continued as he was bowled between his legs by Australia A off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli after a struggling knock of 10 from 44 balls. He had made just 4 in the first innings.

Rahul was caught in two minds whether to clip the spinner on the leg side or leave the ball before he decided on the latter. His feet were completely out of place as he made the late decision to leave, with the ball deflecting off the pads through his legs and crashed into the off-stump.

Rahul was rushed to Australia to play in the practice match for India A at the MCG to get some match practice ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth. But he has so far looked out of sorts in his two innings Down Under.

'Don't know what he was thinking! Oops... that's an astonishing leave by K L Rahul,' cricket.com.au captioned the video on X.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is part of the Test squad and looked set to replace Rohit Sharma as cover for the first Test, failed again as he was dismissed for 17.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (11), Sai Sudharsan (3) and Devdutt Padikkal (1) were the other batters who failed in the second innings as well.

India A were struggling on 73/5 in their second innings, leading by just 11 runs with just five wickets in hand. They were bundled out for 161 in their first innings with Dhruv Jurel top scoring with 80 before Australia A replied with 223, to take a decisive 62 run lead.

REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
