How Kyle Jamieson outfoxed Kohli and Pant

Last updated on: June 20, 2021 18:57 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli during Day 3 of the World Test Championship final, at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson dismissed captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in quick succession on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday, and set new milestones as India were shot out for 217 .

Jamieson, who started the proceedings for New Zealand on Day 3 along with Trent Boult, was impeccable with his lines and lengths from the onset. He changed his length, tried to pitch the ball up to exploit the conditions more and got rewarded soon.

Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate kept the batsmen guessing and troubled the India skipper, who nearly let the ball roll onto the stumps.

In the 68th over Jamieson got one to sharply jag back in at Kohli after play started half an hour late due to poor weather conditions on Day 3. Kohli missed the in-swinger completely and the ball clipped his front pad and then hit the back leg. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger.

Kohli did take the review but once it was confirmed that there was no bat involved, there was no saving Kohli.

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/Twitter

A couple of overs later, there was no saving Pant as the tall New Zealand seamer pitched it outside off and the left-hander took the bait by flashing without any real foot movement.

Pant had to take the long walk back after scoring 4 off 22 deliveries. It was an unusual innings from the otherwise attacking left-hander, who took 20 deliveries to get off the mark.

Pant was Jamieson's 42nd Test wicket – the most by a New Zealand seamer after playing eight Tests.

Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five wicket haul. He finished with figures of 5 for 31.

He got past countryman Jack Cowie, who played cricket in the 30s and 40s.