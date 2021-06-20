News
Pujara could have rotated strike better: Steyn

Pujara could have rotated strike better: Steyn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 20, 2021 14:15 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara is struck in the helmet by Neil Wagner of New Zealand during Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn believes India batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara could have rotated the strike better during the second day of World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Pujara's strike-rate has been a constant subject of debate for sometime now and the India No 3 did his stats no good on Saturday, scoring 8 off 54 balls.

He took 36 balls to get off the mark and was eventually trapped in front of wicket by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

 

"...I'm sure if he (Pujara) looked back and looked at the sample of video analysis, he would find that there are deliveries there where he could have created the opportunity to maybe rotate a little bit more strike," Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I saw something come up and it was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket. I'm sure in all those 50 balls, he could have rotated strike and just gotten that scoring to nudge on a little bit for himself and as well as his team."

India ended the second day on 146 for 3 with skipper Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) at the crease.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
