News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India celebrate 'once-in-a-generation' talent Shafali Verma

India celebrate 'once-in-a-generation' talent Shafali Verma

June 20, 2021 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We may see her doing in women's cricket what Viv Richards did from the 70s to 90s'

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: India's Shafali Verma celebrates her half century. Photograph: Rebecca Naden/Reuters

India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj described team mate Shafali Verma as a rare talent who can dominate all three formats of the game after the teenage opener's fairytale Test debut in England.

Seventeen-year-old Verma scored 96 and 63 on her Test debut in Bristol, winning the player-of-the-match award and also becoming the first woman cricketer to hit three sixes in a test match.

 

"I think Verma is a player who comes across once in a generation," Raj said after India pulled off a thrilling draw on Saturday while following on.

"I'm sure from here on, she'll go from strength to strength and will be very, very important to the batting of the Indian team in all formats."

"She beautifully adapted to this format. She didn't go like how she would go bonkers in the T20 format."

Known for her swashbuckling batting, Verma showed the other side of her game in the second innings with a restrained display that largely contributed to saving India from defeat.

Verma's six-hitting ability has earned her a stint with the Birmingham Phoenix at The Hundred competition in England from next month.

England captain Heather Knight called Verma 'outstanding', while former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed her 'fearless' batting.

Former Test player WV Raman, whose stint as India women's team coach ended last month, said Verma could have a major impact on women's cricket.

"We may see her doing in women's cricket what Viv Richards did from the 70s to 90s," Raman tweeted referring to the West Indies batting great.

Verma said she wanted to grow into an all-format player.

"I was so disappointed (to miss the century). I just want to be a good cricketer for my side, that's it," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'India played really well, put away bad balls'
'India played really well, put away bad balls'
WTC Final: How Openers kept Kiwis at bay
WTC Final: How Openers kept Kiwis at bay
SEE: Tendulkar, Hardik get nostalgic on Father's Day
SEE: Tendulkar, Hardik get nostalgic on Father's Day
Sena MLA writes to Uddhav to reconcile with BJP
Sena MLA writes to Uddhav to reconcile with BJP
When will Ravichandran ​Ashwin quit cricket?
When will Ravichandran ​Ashwin quit cricket?
Public parks, gardens to open in Delhi from Monday
Public parks, gardens to open in Delhi from Monday
Can't pay Rs 4 lakh to Covid victims' kin: Govt to SC
Can't pay Rs 4 lakh to Covid victims' kin: Govt to SC

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

'Shafali will be very important for us in all formats'

'Shafali will be very important for us in all formats'

Shafali's 'fearlessness' impresses Sehwag

Shafali's 'fearlessness' impresses Sehwag

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use