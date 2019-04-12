PHOTOS: Meet the CSK Super WAGs

April 12, 2019 09:09 IST

Meet Chennai Super King's WAG (wife and girlfriends), who are more than just pretty faces.

The wives and girlfriends of the cricketers have been a regular attendance in the stands and have not missed out on opportunities of cheering for their partner's teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni cheers for husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

While, Sakshi Dhoni has been prominently seen supporting her husband in matches, there are several others who have also played their part in the success of their respective partners.

IMAGE: Sumayya Dildar with son Gibran. Photograph: BCCI

It was love for Sumayya Dildar, a South African of Indian descent in Durban, that brought Tahir to South Africa in 2006.

CSK leg-spinner Imran and Sumayya are happily married and have a son named Gibran.

CSK batting mainstay Suresh Raina got hitched with Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015. The couple is blessed with a cute daughter named Gracia.

CSK's spinning ace Harbhajan Singh got married to Bollywood actress, Geeta Basra in 2015. The couple has an adorable daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got married to Riva Solanki in 2016. The couple is blessed with an adorable daughter Nidhyana. The couple seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the above image.

Shane Watson and his gorgeous TV presenter wife Lee Furlong tied the knot in 2010. The couple has been blessed with two kids.

Don’t they make a lovely couple?

South African captain Faf du Plessis is married to Imari Visser. She has been spotted cheering for her husband from the stands in the previous editions of IPL.