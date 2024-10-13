How Gambhir reacted to Team India's series sweep

‘Tour de Force’: Gautam Gambhir hails Team India after whitewash against Bangladesh

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir lauded his team for their impressive 3-0 win against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir showered praise on his team after their dominant 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the T20I series.

Sanju Samson's century and quickfire knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya powered India to a record-breaking total of 297/6 in the final match. Bangladesh's chase fell short by a significant 133 runs.

The former cricketer took to social media to celebrate the series win, sharing a photo of the team with the trophy and captioning it, "A tour de force!"

This victory solidified India's position as a strong contender in the T20I format.