Home  » Cricket » How Gambhir reacted to Team India's series sweep

How Gambhir reacted to Team India's series sweep

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 13, 2024 15:08 IST
‘Tour de Force’: Gautam Gambhir hails Team India after whitewash against Bangladesh

Team India players

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir lauded his team for their impressive 3-0 win against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir showered praise on his team after their dominant 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the T20I series.

 

Sanju Samson's century and quickfire knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya powered India to a record-breaking total of 297/6 in the final match. Bangladesh's chase fell short by a significant 133 runs.

The former cricketer took to social media to celebrate the series win, sharing a photo of the team with the trophy and captioning it, "A tour de force!"

This victory solidified India's position as a strong contender in the T20I format.

REDIFF CRICKET
