Bishnoi breaks record: Youngest to take 50 T20I wkts

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi expressed his excitement about reaching the milestone of 50 T20I wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi's three wickets helped India secure a 3-0 series victory against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

India defeated the Tigers (Bangladesh) by 133 runs.

In a post-match interview, Ravi Bishnoi expressed his excitement about reaching the milestone of 50 T20I wickets.

"I'm feeling great with this small milestone. It's good pressure when you have healthy competition in the team. I wanted to make the most of this opportunity," Bishnoi said.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/30 in his four overs. He also became the youngest (24 years, 37 days) to take 50 T20I wickets for India and the second joint-fastest to reach this milestone along with Arshdeep Singh.

Bishnoi emphasized the importance of self-improvement and adaptability in the game.

"It feels good to see the game from the outside as well. You need to work on yourself and work on things accordingly," he said.

Reflecting on his recent break from the game, he mentioned, "I had a break for a few days, so I tried to make the most of it," Bishnoi said.