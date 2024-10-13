'A Comeback In Sanju Style'!

'This is not just a 100, this is an emotion.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's century, achieved in a mere 40 balls, solidified his position in India's T20 team. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson delivered a stunning performance in the third T20I against Bangladesh, silencing his critics with a sensational century on Saturday.

His innings, which included a breathtaking five consecutive sixes off Rishad Hossain, showcased his explosive batting prowess and left fans and experts in awe.

Opening the innings for India, Samson wasted no time in making his intentions clear. He launched a blistering assault on the Bangladesh bowlers, combining elegant strokes with power-packed hitting.

Despite losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma early on, Samson remained unperturbed, forging a crucial 173 run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

Samson's century, achieved in a mere 40 balls, solidified his position in the team. It was a stark contrast to his previous outings in the series, where he had struggled to find his rhythm.

In Hyderabad, he unleashed a torrent of runs, helping India post a formidable total of 297/6.

The highlight of Samson's innings came in the 10th over against spinner Rishad Hossain. Samson unleashed a barrage of sixes, leaving the Bangladesh bowlers and fielders stunned. His audacious strokeplay showcased his ability to take the game away from the opposition in a matter of overs.

Although Samson was eventually dismissed for 111 runs in the 14th over, his innings had already laid the foundation for India's massive total.

Samson's knock was particularly significant given the recent scrutiny he faced regarding his place in the Indian T20I team. His performance in this match was a resounding reply to those who questioned his consistency. It was a reminder of his immense potential and the impact he can have on the game.

As India gears up for the T20 World Cup, Samson's century will boost his confidence and cement his position in the team.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Samson's performance, praising his ability to turn things around and prove his worth.