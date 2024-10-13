'No one is bigger than the team': India captain Suryakumar emphasises 'selfless approach' after memorable win

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav emphasised the importance of teamwork and selflessness. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Suryakumar Yadav reaffirmed the stance that no one is 'bigger than the team' and having a 'selfless' approach after the hosts handed Bangladesh a shellacking in the final T20I.

On the final night of the tour, India dished out a thumping 133-run defeat to the visitors, but this one will be remembered for ages.

On Saturday, a selfless approach that has been a constant theme since the inception of head coach Gautam Gambhir's era. Sanju Samson epitomised the selfless and fearless approach with a dashing performance.

From 62 off 29 balls, Samson raced to 92 off 35 balls with five consecutive towering maximums in the 10th over bowled by wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain.

With four runs away, Samson drilled the ball over Mahedi Hasan Miraz to celebrate his 40-ball hundred. His heroics laid the foundation for India to slam 297/6, the second-highest total in T20I history.

"I think we have achieved a lot as a team. Most importantly, as I said at the start of the series, I want to have selfless cricketers in my team. We want to be a selfless team, and as Hardik (Pandya) said, we want to just enjoy each others' performance on the field and off the field and spend as much time as possible, and that camaraderie is carrying on the field, and we're having some fun," Suryakumar said in the post-series presentation.

"The chat around the team has been like that. Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) said the same thing at the start of the series and when we went to Sri Lanka as well: 'No one is bigger than the team'. If you're at 99 or 49 or anything, if you feel you've to hit the ball out of the park for the team, you have to hit it, and Sanju did the same thing. Happy for him," he added.