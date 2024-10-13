News
Home  » Cricket » Check Out India's Records In Hyderabad

Check Out India's Records In Hyderabad

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 13, 2024 12:45 IST
India's 297/6 is the highest total by a ICC full member team in T20 Internationals and the second highest overall after Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games last year.

Sanju Samson celebrates his century with Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Sanju Samson gets a hug from Captain Suryakumar Yadav after completing his maiden century in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

World champions India showcased their batting firepower with a record-breaking performance against Bangladesh in the third and final T20 International in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Led by Sanju Samson's sensational century, India's batters blasted their way to several records at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Samson smashed a brilliant 40-ball century -- the fourth fastest by a batter from a full member ICC nation. It is the second fastest century by an Indian in T20 Internationals after Rohit Sharma's 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Remarkably, the record for the fastest century in T20 Internationals is held by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who hammered an unbelievable 27-ball century against Cyprus in Episkopi.

Sanju Samson celebrates his century

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates after smashing a 40-ball century -- the second fastest by an Indian batter in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

Samson also recorded the fastest fifty by an Indian against Bangladesh, reaching the milestone in just 22 balls, surpassing Rohit's 23-ball record from 2019.

Samson and Captain Suryakumar Yadav lit up the night sky in Hyderabad courtesy of their demolishing 173 run stand for the second wicket from only 61 balls -- the third highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals.

 

India's mammoth total of 297/6 in their 20 overs is the highest total by a ICC full member team in T20 Internationals and the second highest overall after Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games last year.

India's previous best total in T20Is was 260/5 against Sri Lanka in 2017, and their rapid start saw them breach 100 runs in just 7.1 overs -- their fastest ever.

A rampaging India smashed 47 boundaries, including 22 sixes and 25 fours, setting a new record for the most boundary hits by a team in a T20 Internationals.

REDIFF CRICKET
